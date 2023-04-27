US GDP grows 1.1% in Q1; overall GDP at $26.5T

Gross Domestic Product, First Quarter 2023 (Advance Estimate) | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter, real GDP increased 2.6 percent.

increased 5.1 percent at an annual rate, or $327.9 billion, in the first quarter, to a level of $26.47 trillion. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 6.6 percent, or $414.1 billion (tables 1 and 3).