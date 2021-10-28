US GDP grew 2% in Q3; overall GDP at $23.1T

(GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7 percent.increased 7.8 percent at an annual rate, or $432.5 billion, in the third quarter to a level of $23.17 trillion. In the second quarter, GDP increased 13.4 percent, or $702.8 billion (table 1 and table 3).