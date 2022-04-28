What's new

US GDP contracts 1.4% in Q1; overall GDP increases $380B to $24.38T

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
10,815
2
14,464
Country
United States
Location
United States
Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter, real GDP increased 6.9 percent.

Current‑dollar GDP increased 6.5 percent at an annual rate, or $379.9 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $24.38 trillion. In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 14.5 percent, or $800.5 billion (table 1 and table 3).

Gross Domestic Product, First Quarter 2022 (Advance Estimate) | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter, real GDP increased 6.9 percent. The GDP estimate released today is based on...
www.bea.gov www.bea.gov
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Breaking: US GDP grew 6.9% in Q4; overall GDP now at $24T
Replies
2
Views
384
hualushui
H
F-22Raptor
US GDP grew 2% in Q3; overall GDP at $23.1T
Replies
14
Views
484
hualushui
H
F-22Raptor
Breaking: US GDP grew 6.5% in Q2; overall GDP at $22.72T
Replies
0
Views
151
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US economy grew 6.4% in Q1; overall GDP now at $22 trillion
Replies
3
Views
433
FairAndUnbiased
F
F-22Raptor
US economy grows 4% in Q4; overall GDP at $21.5 trillion
Replies
11
Views
515
Ray02589
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom