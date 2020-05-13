What's new

US, France and EU Dumps India and Supports China

Chai wala Modi thought that US and France will support India against but both US and France have now dumped India and have chosen China instead.

Modi banned Chinese Social Media apps and expected US & Europe to follow. But US has now declined to ban the Chinese Apps.

U.S. drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat


U.S. drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat

www.thehindu.com

U.S. drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat

The Joe Biden administration will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.
www.thehindu.com www.thehindu.com


This bad news from the US is now followed by the position taken by France


France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

www.reuters.com

France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

The G7 group of nations may have its differences with China over issues such as forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com


Modi now has egg on his face. :agree::agree:
 
