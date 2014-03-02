What's new

US formally backs Japan against Russia, considers Kuril islands as Japanese land

and there will be no war bin between Japan/Russia and if this will happen this will be starting point of WW3 because Japan backed by USA
There better not be. China and Korea will certainly side with Russia against Japan in war considering Japan occupied China and Korea in the past and committed atrocity to Chinese and Koreans. Meanwhile, Russia beefing up its Pacific fleet to deter Japan.

 
As the Pacific heats up, russia will focus more on its eastern side. The kuril islands are very strategic and soon russia and even china may build naval bases there. No way Japan can get even an inch of it.
 
As the Pacific heats up, russia will focus more on its eastern side. The kuril islands are very strategic and soon russia and even china may build naval bases there. No way Japan can get even an inch of it.
Russia may lease part of the Kuril islands especially the large island Iturup to China to build a military base to deter Japan. Iturup was where the Japanese fleet was staged for the attack on Pearl Harbor. It has a bay which makes ships very difficult to detect.
 
Russia has always been a snake.
Japan should develop its military in the next decade to match the Russians .
Japan has far stronger economy then russia and can outspend on military multiple times if they desire so,Japan have far more competent human resource with high iq,the ingenuity and work ethic unmatched ,a nation with such pedigree and advancement in science an tech souldn't allow a rag tag russia to push em around.
 
Russia has always been a snake.
Japan should develop its military in the next decade to match the Russians .
Japan has far stronger economy then russia and can outspend on military multiple times if they desire so,Japan have far more competent human resource with high iq,the ingenuity and work ethic unmatched ,a nation with such pedigree and advancement in science an tech souldn't allow a rag tag russia to push em aroud.
Does Japan have nuclear weapons of its own to counter a nuclear Russia? You are mentioning Japan facts like you are from Wikipedia but you realize US year after year states Russia is the #1 state able to challenge US militarily the most? my point is that your academic underestimation of Russia can put Japan's existence in danger and we know you will never show up in person to fight for Mighty Japan.

Money =/= war success.
 
Does Japan have nuclear weapons of its own to counter a nuclear Russia? You are mentioning Japan facts like you are from Wikipedia but you realize US year after year states Russia is the #1 state able to challenge US militarily the most? my point is that your academic underestimation of Russia can put Japan's existence in danger and we know you will never show up in person to fight for Mighty Japan.

Money =/= war success.
In 1999,Japan had about 21tons of separated plutonium,it can be used for nuclear program if Japan ever decided to exercise that option. That's enough to bomb the world 50 times over. Now, it's estimated that, japan have about 47 tons of separated plutonium.

BTW,few years ago, Joe Biden has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Japan has the capacity to acquire nuclear weapons “virtually overnight''. It's better for russia to not provoke Japan too much.
Did you really thought that the Japanese,which are so fanatically particular about every little detail,would have left such a gaping hole in their national defense without any plan?

During the 2nd ww,Japan had limited energy resources while fighting 2 major powers at once ,but that limitation will not be valid in a war against japan in 21st century,Japan can tackle the energy problem with nuclear resources or hydrogen now, artificial sun technology will further reduce need for reliance on oil and gas in modern warfare of the future,a blockade isn't even viable now considering how nations can bomb each other to oblivion in a matter of hours.
 
In 1999,Japan had about 21tons of separated plutonium,it can be used for nuclear program if Japan ever decided to exercise that option. That's enough to bomb the world 50 times over. Now, it's estimated that, japan have about 47 tons of separated plutonium.

BTW,few years ago, Joe Biden has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Japan has the capacity to acquire nuclear weapons “virtually overnight''. It's better for russia to not provoke Japan too much.
Did you really thought that the Japanese,which are so fanatically particular about every little detail,would have left such a gaping hole in their national defense without any plan?

During the 2nd ww,Japan had limited energy resources while fighting 2 major powers at once ,but that limitation will not be valid in a war against japan in 21st century,Japan can tackle the energy problem with nuclear resources or hydrogen now, artificial sun technology will further reduce need for reliance on oil and gas in modern warfare of the future,a blockade isn't even viable now considering how nations can bomb each other to oblivion in a matter of hours.
Japan against Russia is like India against China. It will be a slaughter
 
