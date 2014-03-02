US formally backs Japan against Russia, considers Kuril islands as Japanese land

925boy said: Does Japan have nuclear weapons of its own to counter a nuclear Russia? You are mentioning Japan facts like you are from Wikipedia but you realize US year after year states Russia is the #1 state able to challenge US militarily the most? my point is that your academic underestimation of Russia can put Japan's existence in danger and we know you will never show up in person to fight for Mighty Japan.



Money =/= war success. Click to expand...

In 1999,Japan had about 21tons of separated plutonium,it can be used for nuclear program if Japan ever decided to exercise that option. That's enough to bomb the world 50 times over. Now, it's estimated that, japan have about 47 tons of separated plutonium.BTW,few years ago, Joe Biden has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Japan has the capacity to acquire nuclear weapons “virtually overnight''. It's better for russia to not provoke Japan too much.Did you really thought that the Japanese,which are so fanatically particular about every little detail,would have left such a gaping hole in their national defense without any plan?During the 2nd ww,Japan had limited energy resources while fighting 2 major powers at once ,but that limitation will not be valid in a war against japan in 21st century,Japan can tackle the energy problem with nuclear resources or hydrogen now, artificial sun technology will further reduce need for reliance on oil and gas in modern warfare of the future,a blockade isn't even viable now considering how nations can bomb each other to oblivion in a matter of hours.