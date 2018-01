Engaging in a trade war with China is something beyond his grasp of understanding and control.

It seems the Trump administration is angry about the wide gap in trade surplus with China and has evidently lost the sober ability to make strategic decisions.

Meanwhile, China should not allow the US to get away without paying a price for making unreasonable demands.

For example, US beef exports have experienced rapid growth in China, but that could change if Beijing decided to raise the bar on its health and safety standards.

Lastly, Chinese students have pumped billions into the US economy through tuition, fees, and housing. This revenue stream alone impacts many levels of US society, and China controls it.

it would be easier for China to sell some of its US treasury bonds if necessary.