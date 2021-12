US would sink when any country could trade in a currency other than US Dollars. Several Islamic countries held a meeting and decided to trade using Dinar but all the leaders included in that meeting were killed for one reason or another. USA uses its military might to maintain dollar as the most powerful currency in the world. If they also had to earn dollars instead of printing it, they would have collapsed very very long ago. The thing is the rest of the world has to earn dollars whereas US has to just print them to fulfil its CA deficit and settle balance of payment. This is the biggest thing no one from western media talks about. US is able to bomb others, invade, kill, get the best weaponry because it is paying trillions of (unearned) Dollars to its military complex.



Why Erdogan is having troubles with economy all of sudden? Because he is an independent Muslim leader who wants to unite Muslim world. And thats a threat for US. Same goes for Imran Khan and Pakistan and Pakistani Army. All propaganda machinery and international financial systems have been working against us.