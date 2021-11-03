US focus on China comes at huge cost to rest of world

US allies in Europe and the Middle East will be looking at Washington's fixation on Asia with increasing worry, as a hostile Russia and Iran seek to capitalise on the current geopolitical situation, says a political observer.

WHILE THE BACK IS TURNED

THE US STRATEGY

The dark side of US unipolarity during much of the post-Cold War era has been America’s recklessness in resorting to military force.

Commentary: US focus on China comes at huge cost to rest of world US allies in Europe and the Middle East will be looking at Washington's fixation on Asia with increasing worry, as a hostile Russia and Iran seek to capitalise on the current geopolitical situation, says a political observer.