US fiscal profligacy and the impending crisis

US fiscal profligacy and the impending crisis Massive demand-side stimulus combined with constraints on the supply-side in the form of higher taxes is a sure recipe for inflation and eventual recession. The Fiscal Year 2021 US budget deficit w…

The US trade deficit in goods as of February 2021 reached an annualized rate of more than $1 trillion a year, an all-time record. China’s exports to the US over the 12 months ending in February also reached an all-time record. Federal stimulus created demand that US productive facilities could not meet, and produced a massive import boom.

Input prices to US manufacturers in February rose at the fastest rate since 1973, according to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s survey. And the gap between input prices and finished goods prices rose at the fastest rate since 2009. (See Figure 3.)

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose at an annualized 11% rate during the first quarter. The Consumer Price Index shows year-on-year growth of only 1.7%, but that reflects dodgy measurements (for example, the price shelter, which comprises a third of the index, supposedly rose just 1.5% over the year, although home prices rose by 10%).

Biden administration and the Federal Reserve are abusing their power while China waits to assert its primacy in the world economyUS President Joe Biden speaks as US Vice President Kamala Harris (center L), Janet Yellen (R), Secretary of the Treasury; Cecilia Rouse (L), Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers; and Brian Deese (2L), Director of the National Economic Council look on during the weekly economic briefing in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2021. Photo: AFP/Jim WatsonThe flood of federal spending has had a number of dangerous effects already: