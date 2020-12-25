US firms in China see growth, improved ties after Covid-19 pandemic

The surge in optimism on bilateral ties came on the back of Joe Biden’s election as the new US president, AmCham China chairman Greg Gilligan said.

BloombergPUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:42 AM ISTAmerican businesses in China see their industries growing this year after the Covid-19 pandemic dented profits in 2020, with growing hopes the two nations will seek to mend ties, a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce shows.Some 81% of the 345 respondents expect industry growth this year and 45% see relations with the US improving, a jump of 15 percentage points from last year, according to a report released on Tuesday.The surge in optimism on bilateral ties came on the back of Joe Biden’s election as the new US president, AmCham China chairman Greg Gilligan said.“We think the issues remain the same, but stylistically things should improve with more traditional measures of diplomacy, including multilateralism, and frankly, getting back to the table for the US and China to speak to each other,” Gilligan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Gilligan also called on both countries to use “as narrowly as is appropriate” the ideas of national security and law enforcement, in order to broaden commercial opportunities.Both US politicians a US businesses can't live without China, for different reasons though.