US firm proposes two LNG projects in Van Phong EZ Authorities of Khanh Hoa have sought the Prime Minister’s backing of two major projects with total investment of more than $27 billion proposed by the Millennium Energy Corp of the US at the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ).

The projects aim to build a power plant fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and an LNG depot in the southern part of the Van Phong EZ.The Khanh Hoa People's Committee requested that the PM instruct the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider and add the projects to the national power development plan and the master plan on national energy, both for the 2021-30 period, with a view to 2050, so as to enable the investor to carry out the projects in line with the regulations.The US company surveyed the Van Phong EZ last July and signed a memorandum of understanding with the EZ on the building of documents to invest in the two projects, using about 360 ha of land.It proposed the construction of a 4.7-billion-USD LNG-fuelled power plant with a capacity of 4,800MW with four turbines which will be built in two phases.