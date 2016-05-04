US financing firm SIG to invest $2 billion in Bangladesh

BD Finance to sign a local partnership deal with it in April

28 March, 2021, 10:50 pmLast modified: 28 March, 2021, 10:58 pmPhoto: CollectedPhoto: CollectedUS-based international financing company Sovereign Infrastructure Group (SIG) is planning to invest $2 billion in Bangladesh in the next two years through local non-bank financial institution Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance).This is a commitment for the largest-ever foreign funding brought by a Bangladeshi financial institution."The huge investment would come in various forms, including loans, bonds, and also may be equities," said Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of BD Finance.He told The Business Standard following the recent initial agreement, his firm and SIG are set to sign the final partnership deal at a ceremony in Washington DC in April.BD Finance itself would utilise a portion of the funding to strengthen its lending business.Also, as the local partner, BD Finance will work to process the financing activities of SIG in Bangladesh and support the foreign company in necessary due diligence.Bangladesh, with its remarkable economic growth, is heavily investing in infrastructure development and the partnership with SIG would open a significant window for large foreign funding, expects Kyser.The country is working to open alternative financing windows, such as bonds and asset-backed securities, to reduce the burden on the banking industry, which tends to lend for longer terms from funds mostly borrowed for short terms.The government at the end of December last year sold Tk4,000 crore Sukuk for the first time to build a countrywide safe water supply project. The Sukuk is to be issued in two phases, with the next one amounting to Tk4,000 crore coming up in May.Also, leading private sector company Beximco Ltd announced its plan to issue Tk3,000 crore Sukuk to build its solar power infrastructure and expand its textile facilities.Kyser declined to comment on whether his company was going to receive any equity investment or not. "We hope we can share every single update as soon as the partnership deal is signed."Sources said BD Finance invited the finance minister, the finance secretary, the governor of the Bangladesh Bank, and the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to attend the upcoming deal signing ceremony.SIG works with project sponsors, multilateral development banks, as well as national and local governments to originate and structure infrastructure deals across Africa, Latin America, and in other growth markets, including Southeast Asia, using both debt and equity investments.Beginning its journey in 1999, BD Finance got listed with the local bourses in 2007.It gained reputation in its medium-scale lending business over the years.It has two subsidiary companies, BD Finance Securities and BD Finance Capital Holdings Ltd, for capital market operations.BD Finance is operating with total assets of over Tk1,600 crore as of 2019, while its paid-up capital crossed Tk167 crore.The listed company posted Tk1.8 in earnings per share for 2020, which was Tk1.12 a year ago.At the end of last December, its net asset value per share was Tk17.86 against the face value of Tk10 each.Its shareholders got 10% cash dividends in 2019, while its board of directors proposed 6% cash and 6% stock dividends for the year 2020.According to Alpha Credit Rating, BD Finance's long-term credit rating is AA- and short-term rating is ST-2.BD Finance shares gained 1.41% to close at Tk28.8 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.