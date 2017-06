Syrian air force can drop another chemical attack and they will still be able to fly and drop barrel bombs and continue in their life... (thx to their RU pimp) after maybe few tomahawks and few strikes from few Western country...for few days... and it will be back to normal again..; barrrel bmbs and so on...



Middle east a lost cause? well who could they be a lost cause when they never had a "cause" in the first place...

Click to expand...