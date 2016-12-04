“Investors’ confidence in India is high. India still remains a very promising market for the global investors. If you look at the $20 billion, not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.

US FDI to India crosses $40 billion: Business advocacy group American companies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the world economy, have shown a great confidence in India and its leadership, said Mukesh Aghi.