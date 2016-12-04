The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the US to India has crossed the $40 billion mark so far this year, reflecting the growing confidence of American companies in the country, the head of an India-centric business advocacy group has said.
The American companies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the world economy, have shown a great confidence in India and its leadership, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), which keeps a track of the major US FDIs in India.
“Year to date investment from the US, including the recent ones, is over $40 billion,” Aghi said.
In recent weeks alone, the announcement of the FDI into India has been over $20 billion, he said, referring to the announcements made by some of the top companies like Google, Facebook and Walmart.
“Investors’ confidence in India is high. India still remains a very promising market for the global investors. If you look at the $20 billion, not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.
“So, India still remains a very, very bullish market for the investor community,” Aghi said in response to a question.
US FDI to India crosses $40 billion: Business advocacy group
