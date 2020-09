US FDI to India crosses $40 billion

“Investors’ confidence in India is high. India still remains a very promising market for the global investors. If you look at the $20 billion, not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the US to India has crossed the $40 billion mark so far this year, reflecting the growing confidence of American companies in the country, the head of an India-centric business advocacy group has said.The American companies, during the COVID-19 pandemic , which has battered the world economy, have shown a great confidence in India and its leadership, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), which keeps a track of the major US FDIs in India.“Year to date investment from the US, including the recent ones, is over $40 billion,” Aghi said.In recent weeks alone, the announcement of the FDI into India has been over $20 billion, he said, referring to the announcements made by some of the top companies like Google Facebook and Walmart.“So, India still remains a very, very bullish market for the investor community,” Aghi said in response to a question.