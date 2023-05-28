What's new

US favours democracy in Pakistan, Bangladesh: US State Department

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,504
-5
14,337

US favours democracy in Pakistan, Bangladesh

Anwar Iqbal Published May 28, 2023 Updated about 14 hours ago

Sheila Jackson Lee

Sheila Jackson Lee

WASHINGTON: The United States wants the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh to meaningfully participate in electing their governments, says the US State Department.

In the US Congress, the chairperson of the Pakistan caucus, too, joined a growing number of lawmakers who are expressing concern at reported human rights abuses in Pakistan.

“We value our longstanding bilateral relationships with both Pakistan and Bangladesh,” a State Department spokesperson told journalists in Washington.

“We are committed to supporting a future in which all Pakistanis and Bangladeshis can meaningfully participate in their governments and determine the outcomes of their elections pursuant to their constitution and laws,” the US official added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week announced a new visa policy to support free, fair, and peaceful national elections in Bangladesh.

Under this policy, the US will restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the country’s democratic election process.

Later, Bangladesh announced that it was taking steps to tackle unlawful interference in its elections. In Washington, Bangladesh’s three-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s style of functioning is seen as increasingly authoritarian. There are indications that the US could be more open to a political change in Dhaka.

However, the US administration has been refusing to take sides in Pakistan’s current political turmoil. Every time the issue was raised at an official briefing in Washington, US officials made it clear that Washington would not support any particular candidate or party in Pakistan.

When pressed for a Pakistan-specific comment, the officials would say: “The United States is committed to the promotion of democracy and free and fair elections all over the world.”

The situation, however, is different on Capitol Hill where former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters have won over a large number of sympathizers in both the House and the Senate.

Recently, 69 congresspersons sent a letter to Secretary Blinken, asking him to use “all tools” at his disposal to protect democracy in Pakistan. They are now trying to generate a similar move in the Senate.

On Friday, PTI’s US chapter also won over the founding, and current, chairperson of the Pakistan Caucus in the House, Sheila Jackson Lee.

“As the founder and chair of the … Congressional Pakistan caucus, I am extremely concerned about the reports that are coming out of Pakistan of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for those who express peaceful opposition to the government,” she wrote in a series of tweets posted on her site.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662148938093281282

Ms Jackson Lee said she was particularly concerned that the former prime minister was “arrested multiple times” and there “appears to be no provision for a just response to this apparent unfairness.”

She also demanded that people in Pakistan should have the right to “a free, safe and unfettered protest.” She said she would be writing to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken and ask them to insist on the ending of these human rights violations against the opposition and others.

“And additionally, to ensure that we continue to promote the US and Pakistani relationship and a democratic Pakistan,” she wrote.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,494
3
4,376
Black_cats said:

US favours democracy in Pakistan, Bangladesh

Anwar Iqbal Published May 28, 2023 Updated about 14 hours ago

Sheila Jackson Lee

Sheila Jackson Lee

WASHINGTON: The United States wants the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh to meaningfully participate in electing their governments, says the US State Department.

In the US Congress, the chairperson of the Pakistan caucus, too, joined a growing number of lawmakers who are expressing concern at reported human rights abuses in Pakistan.

“We value our longstanding bilateral relationships with both Pakistan and Bangladesh,” a State Department spokesperson told journalists in Washington.

“We are committed to supporting a future in which all Pakistanis and Bangladeshis can meaningfully participate in their governments and determine the outcomes of their elections pursuant to their constitution and laws,” the US official added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week announced a new visa policy to support free, fair, and peaceful national elections in Bangladesh.

Under this policy, the US will restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the country’s democratic election process.

Later, Bangladesh announced that it was taking steps to tackle unlawful interference in its elections. In Washington, Bangladesh’s three-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s style of functioning is seen as increasingly authoritarian. There are indications that the US could be more open to a political change in Dhaka.

However, the US administration has been refusing to take sides in Pakistan’s current political turmoil. Every time the issue was raised at an official briefing in Washington, US officials made it clear that Washington would not support any particular candidate or party in Pakistan.

When pressed for a Pakistan-specific comment, the officials would say: “The United States is committed to the promotion of democracy and free and fair elections all over the world.”

The situation, however, is different on Capitol Hill where former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters have won over a large number of sympathizers in both the House and the Senate.

Recently, 69 congresspersons sent a letter to Secretary Blinken, asking him to use “all tools” at his disposal to protect democracy in Pakistan. They are now trying to generate a similar move in the Senate.

On Friday, PTI’s US chapter also won over the founding, and current, chairperson of the Pakistan Caucus in the House, Sheila Jackson Lee.

“As the founder and chair of the … Congressional Pakistan caucus, I am extremely concerned about the reports that are coming out of Pakistan of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for those who express peaceful opposition to the government,” she wrote in a series of tweets posted on her site.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662148938093281282

Ms Jackson Lee said she was particularly concerned that the former prime minister was “arrested multiple times” and there “appears to be no provision for a just response to this apparent unfairness.”

She also demanded that people in Pakistan should have the right to “a free, safe and unfettered protest.” She said she would be writing to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken and ask them to insist on the ending of these human rights violations against the opposition and others.

“And additionally, to ensure that we continue to promote the US and Pakistani relationship and a democratic Pakistan,” she wrote.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023
Click to expand...


I didn’t read all article but… it seems to be like :

« I support democratic but don’t go against the non democratics because they suite my interests ».
 
Tigers

Tigers

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2018
219
0
262
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ireland
The stage for sanctions is set.

The lists have been drawn up.

Whether Bangladesh is sanctioned first or Pakistan, the winner of this round will be India.
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
16,412
-4
17,604
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Pakistanis in the PDF were complaining about the USA not noting what is happening on their country

Now, it seems Uncle Sam is finally talking about Pakistan. Congratulations!! The USA will be watching the results in BD and will take proper measures to re-establish true democracy with no military involvement.
 
D

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2023
113
1
119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tigers said:
The stage for sanctions is set.

The lists have been drawn up.

Whether Bangladesh is sanctioned first or Pakistan, the winner of this round will be India.
Click to expand...
Pakistan ain't getting sanctioned, bro. US have a favorable dispensation ruling Pakistan now. They barely included Pakistan in that statement, because their hypocrisy from the last statement only mentioning Bangladesh as in need of democracy, got caught.

bluesky said:
Pakistanis in the PDF were complaining about the USA not noting what is happening on their country

Now, it seems Uncle Sam is finally talking about Pakistan. Congratulations!! The USA will be watching the results in BD and will take proper measures to re-establish true democracy with no military involvement.
Click to expand...
Lip service. There's a shitstorm going on in Pakistan right now. If they wanted to do something, you'd have heard about it
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
1,197
0
1,272
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
bluesky said:
Pakistanis in the PDF were complaining about the USA not noting what is happening on their country

Now, it seems Uncle Sam is finally talking about Pakistan. Congratulations!! The USA will be watching the results in BD and will take proper measures to re-establish true democracy with no military involvement.
Click to expand...
No uncle Sam isn't, the main executive power sits with biden and his completely silent. So no real change.
 
VikingRaider

VikingRaider

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
6,188
3
6,874
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
SoulSpokesman said:
They supported democracy in Pak by removing IK and installing an imported govt. Is that what you guys want in BD as well?

Regards
Click to expand...
I'm a huge admirer of IK! But was he actually outset in non democratic way?

He lost majority in parliament and had to go!

We have to think rationally! Hasina day and night rant about democracy in Bangladesh, they had brute majority in 2008 election and they changed constitution, and our constitution actually support it!

So if Hasina is democratic , then ousting of IK was according to democracy as well!

We at best can say that we have to choose a different style of democracy other than parliamentary system!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Why the US Should Be Neutral in Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
213
bluesky
B
B
US sends warning to Bangladesh on free election
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
World is looking to Bangladesh for the next election: Blinken
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Bilal9
Bangladesh’s ties with China, Russia not influencing US relations, says State Dept. official
Replies
0
Views
137
Bilal9
Bilal9
Homo Sapiens
PM Hasina’s criticism won’t affect US-Bangladesh ties: MoFA
Replies
8
Views
414
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom