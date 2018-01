Yes, definitely, I would much prefer China to have absolute deterrence, rather than a bulky, heavy, corruption-prone, and inefficient military industrial complex stretched all over the world and creating more animosities and hard feelings than peace and security.For example, the US mercenarized military that is known (at least in our part of the world) for being potential rapists, murderers and peace-underminers.China will very unlikely become a militarized power like that. The survey in the OP does not reflect what China thinks of itself, but, more what others think of China. I think it is an outcome of China's peace and development oriented inclusive foreign diplomacy.Yet, it is both premature to claim (or accept) any leadership title and unwarranted. I do not think China will ever claim leadership; but, let the ground reality speak of it. That is a huge distance fromBut, what I really care about in this survey is the perception in East Asia. How the rest of the world thinks of China (bully or benign power), I do not care. In fact, I would not like to have too many panda huggers in the West and. Let them be and continue to be China-haters.It is great that China's regional diplomacy is making a difference. Thanks to Russia, Trump has been helping China in this regard. If he further engages in trade wars with Japan and South Korea (as well as China), and I hope he will, then it is even better for China.