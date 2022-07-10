US F35 & F15 and Greek F16 in joint training exercises.

Προσγειώθηκαν τα F-35 στην Σούδα: Οι Έλληνες χειριστές ξεκινούν την ακτινογραφία στην 5η γενιά ΡΕΠΟΡΤΑΖ Γ.Σ, HELLAS JOURNAL Με την τρίαινα του Ποσειδώνα να λαμβάνει stealth χαρακτηριστικά και την «οργή»

10 F-35 and 14 F-15 aircraft are expected, which in the coming days will carry out joint training with F-16 of Greek Air Force. The joint training exercises will take place from July 11 to 21 in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.This is the first substantial air four of the Greeks flown opposite and next to the 5th generation aircraft. Both the Air Force and the airmen themselves want to "dust off" the F-35. To learn as much as they can about the acquisition of the Air Force, which will certainly arrive at a Greek airport several years later.Already on Friday morning, F-35 and F-15 aircraft of the American air forces operating from Europe and based in Lakenheath, Great Britain, have begun to reposition in Souda. The security measures have been increased especially because these days Crete will be home to the newest secret aviation technology of the West.Yesterday the re-parking of the 24 aircraft completed and after the rest on Sunday, on Monday morning the take-offs and the aerial rendezvous with the "blue wings" will begin. And then the so-called "fam flight" begins, so that the pilots of the F-35 & F-15 Strike Eagle, familiarize themselves with the "blue falcons", before they start to "dive" at a low altitude, next to the Greek wings and attack ground troops , strategic targets, in air strike scenarios.