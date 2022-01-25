What's new

US F-35 pilot ejects, 7 hurt in South China Sea 'landing mishap'

US F-35 pilot ejects, 7 hurt in South China Sea ‘landing mishap’​

  • Jet landing incident happened on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during ‘routine flight operations’
  • The Vinson, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and their strike groups began drills Sunday in the South China Sea
1643080619468.png

An F-35C Lightning II taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in October 2021. Photo: US Navy
Seven US military personnel were hurt on Monday when an F-35C warplane had a “landing mishap” on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea and the pilot ejected, the US Navy said.
A US Navy statement said the incident happened during “routine flight operations” in the South China Sea.
“The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” it said.

www.scmp.com

US F-35 pilot ejects, 7 hurt in South China Sea ‘landing mishap’

The incident happened on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, part of two US Navy Carrier Strike Groups that began operation in the area on Sunday.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

 
