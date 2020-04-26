What's new

US eyes tactical withdrawal from Middle East to focus on China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
37,617
1
72,474
Country
China
Location
China
Other Rules
US eyes tactical withdrawal from Middle East to focus on China
Experts say that the United States views China as a top strategic threat and therefore the Americans can reduce their presence in parts of the Middle East, even if such a move could be to the benefit of Iran.

Saturday 10/04/2021


Iran’s Navy officers line up to welcome the Chinese Navy destroyer as it makes a landfall at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. (AFP)


WASHINGTON – Last month, a special team consisting of 15 Pentagon senior officials began working on developing a comprehensive plan to prepare American forces, deployed in various parts of the world, for a possible mission to confront China’s threat.

It is within this context that the US committed last week to move all remaining combat forces from Iraq, although the two sides did not set a timeline in what would be the second withdrawal since the 2003 invasion.

The special team was established by US President Joe Biden, its lead unit is placed in the Department of Defence. The real leader is the Secretary of Defence. The Chief of Military and Political Affairs is in charge and the team’s leader is Eli Ratner, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s special assistant to China.

Ratner is expected to present a report in the coming weeks to the US Secretary of Defence and the National Security Committee on the required defence capabilities in the event of a military confrontation with China. Those capabilities, according to reports, include a defense strategy, an availability of personnel and weapons and actions to manage technical and cyber deficiencies.

Although Ratner’s report has not yet been released, a source familiar with the discussions taking place between the task force and other US official bodies confirmed it will include recommendations that will undoubtedly lead to a large-scale redeployment of US forces currently present in bases outside the United States.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that an in-depth discussion is taking place now about the effect of this redeployment on the number of American forces in the Arab Gulf region.

Although the discussion did not reach the stage of determining the number and type of forces to be transferred from the Gulf to the east, it is certain today that the American presence in the Gulf region will not remain the same. Indeed, a US debate has already begun about whether a military redeployment would affect American presence in the Gulf and the ability of the US to protect its interests and those of its allies, especially with the continued presence of Iran and its proxies in the region.

The solutions presented revolve around the development of defence capabilities in the Gulf region, especially those against missiles and conventional and unmanned aircraft to make up for the human shortage. As for the sea lanes, talks revolve around activating an agreement to protect navigation on a larger scale and raising the level of reliance on the region’s countries to defend their own waters against any Iranian aggression.

It is expected that Saudi Arabia will be the most affected by the American redeployment due to the large presence of US forces on its soil, on the one hand, and the threat that Yemen’s Houthi militias pose on the kingdom’s southern border on the other hand.

— New priorities —

Over the past few days, the United States has already started withdrawing some heavy military hardware from Saudi Arabia, including Patriot missile batteries and an aircraft carrier that has always been present in Saudi waters. According to US statements, this move was due to the need for this equipment to be deployed in other regions. In the coming days, the military redeployments will be even bigger, experts say, with a focus on keeping the advanced anti-ballistic missile defense system THAAD and a broad defensive and offensive air force on the Saudi territory.

Observers argue that recent joint Iraqi-US statements that centred on the presence of US forces amount to a reformulation of the current reality rather than a strategic shift.

The first “strategic dialogue” with Iraq under Biden’s administration came recently as Iranian-linked Shia paramilitary groups fire rockets nearly daily at bases with foreign troops in hopes of forcing a US exit.

The coalition is led from Baghdad by Brigadier General Ryan Reddott, who was officially named to an official advisory position last July.

Commenting on the news of troops’ withdrawal, the Pentagon said it would redeploy its personnel based on the nature of threats across the world.

Experts say that the United States views China as a top strategic threat and therefore the Americans can reduce their presence in parts of the Middle East, even if such a move could be to the benefit of Iran.

The experts point out that the withdrawal will be gradual, with Washington reducing its direct presence across military bases in the Gulf region and Iraq, provided that the air presence continues or is boosted as a future strategy in the region.

Earlier this week, Iraq and the US agreed in a videoconference led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein that Iraqi forces were ready to take on more responsibility.

“The parties confirmed that the mission of US and coalition forces has now transitioned to one focused on training and advisory tasks, thereby allowing for the redeployment of any remaining combat forces from Iraq, with the timing to be established in upcoming technical talks,” a joint statement said.

Iraq has walked a fine line in balancing its relations between the United States and Iran, which shares religious ties with its Shia-majority neighbour.

Iraqi calls soared for a withdrawal of US troops in January 2020 after former president Donald Trump ordered the assassination in Baghdad of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani — and tensions have remained high.

Biden in February ordered airstrikes in Syria targeting Iranian-linked paramilitaries after a rocket attack killed a contractor for the US-led coalition and injured US personnel.

But Biden, in a rare point of agreement with Trump, has been looking for ways to wind down what have come to be dubbed “endless wars.”

Trump had ordered a drawdown in his final months from Iraq as well as Afghanistan with the number of US troops in each country dipping to 2,500 by January 15.

Iraq’s national security adviser Qassem al-Araji promised efforts to protect foreign forces and confirmed that the United States would move ahead with a pullout.

“The American side promised to withdraw an important number of its troops from Iraq,” he said.

The Pentagon declined to specify a timeline for a withdrawal, saying it would be worked out in the technical talks.

“We’ve all been working to an eventual redeployment,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “when there’s no need for American support on the ground.”

Former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, had removed all US forces from Iraq in a fulfilment of his pledges after opposing the 2003 invasion.

But Obama sent troops back in 2014 as the Islamic State group rampaged across Iraq and Syria, brutally slaying and enslaving all but Sunni Muslims as it established a self-styled “caliphate.”

Now, the focus on leaving Iraq comes as Biden increasingly looks to de-prioritise Middle Eastern wars and devote more resources to a global rivalry with China.

Biden has also taken a greater distance from ally Saudi Arabia, including ending support for its devastating war in Yemen and has looked to ease tensions with Iran.

Iraqi political circles say the withdrawal of ground forces from Iraq will give the US new possibilities to target pro-Iranian militias while avoiding direct confrontation. Also, this move will assist Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in pressing ahead with efforts to disarm militias while improving relations with both Washington and Arab countries.

Kadhimi is under pressure from Iran-backed militias to end the presence of 2,500 American soldiers on Iraqi soil, but Iraqi security officials say this limited presence is still needed for the security of Iraq.

Randa Selim, Director of the Initiative for Track II Dialogues at the DC-based Middle East Institute, described the joint Iraqi-US statement released on Wednesday as the result of cautious policies but with little change.

She said that the aim of the statements was, first, to “strengthen the position of the prime minister,” and secondly, to “send messages to the Iraqi people that there is a new relationship between the United States and Iraq, which does not focus solely on security.”


thearabweekly.com

US eyes tactical withdrawal from Middle East to focus on China | | AW

Last month, a special team consisting of 15 Pentagon senior officials began working on developing a comprehensive plan to prepare American forces, deployed in various parts of the world, for a possible mission to confront China’s threat.
thearabweekly.com thearabweekly.com
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,770
-16
3,417
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This is bad news, without US involvement, Isis could easily rebuild it's strength and wreck havoc.

Iraqi military and Iran militia can't do shit without US assistance.

Just look at Badia desert right now.
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,498
0
4,784
Location
Germany
This move will only force Arabs to shift towards China, which will eventually make things worse for the US. It seems that the US decline of power is unstoppable at this point.

Years of irrational Iran policies by the US has left them no room for maneuvering. If they decide to stay in the Middle East, China will continue to grow more powerful day by day. If they decide to contain China and spend less resources in the Middle East, they will lose their Arab allies and Iran will get stronger. Isn't it beautiful?
 
H

HassanCheema

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2019
37
0
61
Country
Japan
Location
Japan
America can’t do a dang about China now.like America China is way too big to fall down.

japan is halfhearted against China.due to political and economic implications japan can’t go guns blazing against China.

besides that Quad is just a propaganda machine which is thought by Abe.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,516
-4
9,740
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Don't forget Russia in East of Europe.

Together we can make USA bleed to death, seperated we will fall with a coup/color revolution/CIAterrorism/etc.
 
Char

Char

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
1,718
0
2,064
Country
China
Location
China
Giving up its global presence and targeting China alone will not help maintain the US' global hegemony. It is also impossible to defeat China while maintaining a global military presence.

The only way for the United States to defeat China is to resolve internal problems. It is also difficult. It will involve the political system, economy, ideology, and racism of the United States.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,702
9
4,807
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Char said:
Giving up its global presence and targeting China alone will not help maintain the US' global hegemony. It is almost impossible to defeat China while maintaining a global military presence.

The only way for the United States to defeat China is to resolve internal problems. It is also difficult. It will involve the political system, economy, ideology, and racism of the United States.
Click to expand...
its not just about US

Royal Navy has 2 full strength Carriers Strikes Groups (CSG) + a Amphibious ready group (ARG)

Japan has 2 x Izumi Class + 3 x Hyuga class + 3 x Osumi class, this forms 2 x ARG + x 1 x CSG in future

South Korea is building 1 x CSG + 2 x ARG

Australia has 1 x ARG with the 2 x LHD

add to that rest of EU

Chinese got too confident too quickly, with 2 x Carriers and 3 x LHD with not a single CSG or ARG operational they thought they have reached parity with the West, this is the result if inexperience and foolishness, building too many tin cans no cover

Unfortunately for them they will now learn the hard way
 
Char

Char

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
1,718
0
2,064
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
its not just about US

Royal Navy has 2 full strength Carriers Strikes Groups (CSG) + a Amphibious ready group (ARG)

Japan has 2 x Izumi Class + 3 x Hyuga class + 3 x Osumi class, this forms 2 x ARG + x 1 x CSG in future

South Korea is building 1 x CSG + 2 x ARG

Australia has 1 x ARG with the 2 x LHD

add to that rest of EU

Chinese got too confident too quickly, with 2 x Carriers and 3 x LHD with not a single CSG or ARG operational they thought they have reached parity with the West, this is the result if inexperience and foolishness, building too many tin cans no cover

Unfortunately for them they will now learn the hard way
Click to expand...
They have no chance of winning the war around China.
 
kris

kris

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
2,402
-12
851
Country
India
Location
India
striver44 said:
This is bad news, without US involvement, Isis could easily rebuild it's strength and wreck havoc.

Iraqi military and Iran militia can't do shit without US assistance.

Just look at Badia desert right now.
Click to expand...
USA would never do that infact they can vacate Japan but never middle East....
Israel would never be left alone
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
37,617
1
72,474
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
its not just about US

Royal Navy has 2 full strength Carriers Strikes Groups (CSG) + a Amphibious ready group (ARG)

Japan has 2 x Izumi Class + 3 x Hyuga class + 3 x Osumi class, this forms 2 x ARG + x 1 x CSG in future

South Korea is building 1 x CSG + 2 x ARG

Australia has 1 x ARG with the 2 x LHD

add to that rest of EU

Chinese got too confident too quickly, with 2 x Carriers and 3 x LHD with not a single CSG or ARG operational they thought they have reached parity with the West, this is the result if inexperience and foolishness, building too many tin cans no cover

Unfortunately for them they will now learn the hard way
Click to expand...
Then why they want to withdraw?
aziqbal said:
they are already winning you are just incapable to see it, but thats actually a good thing as we can continue with you not even knowing
Click to expand...
Who are you...haha, the west is declining even average Americans admit it, but of course dream tank will never admit this fact.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,786
186
54,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
What you see is the begining. The Chinese right now are refining their platforms. Once that has been achieved/lessons learn't they will just go into overdrive. Meaning begin mass manufacture. They will fill the Pacific with ships. They have the production capability. And will have the resources to afford keeping a force larger than anybody afloat. In fact they are about to do what the USA did in early 1900s. That process was complete by 1950.

So by that measure China is where USA was in 1905. Give another 40 years or after 2050 and see what happens. Inevitable march of history.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,979
-1
6,347
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well the US should also leave Afghanistan. They are incapable to control moddle east and Afghanistan. Let china handle it.
beijingwalker said:
Who are you...haha, the west is declining even average Americans admit it, but of course dream tank will never admit this fact.
Click to expand...
Actually genuine americans will agree but those mr brown americans are actually more loyal than others. See how they use the term "we" when talking of america, in reality when they go out on the streets, the white teenagers abuse them n make fun of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Leviza
Leviza
insight-out
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
shanlung
How I got to speak Chinese and able to understand spoken Chinese
Replies
0
Views
166
shanlung
shanlung
The SC
Relentless Propaganda : Redux for Iran
Replies
0
Views
555
The SC
The SC
WAJsal
Members Interview: AUSTERLITZ
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
11K
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom