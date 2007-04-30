US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban
Published: 5:00am, 19 May, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP
US exports to China of wine, cotton, log timber and wood have increased over the past year amid a block by Beijing on the same products from Australia, trade data shows.
Exports of American coal have also risen since February after Australian shipments of the raw material were banned in October last year.
According to some analysts, the trade data suggests the United States is prioritising its own economic interests over its ally’s, despite a promise from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that Washington would not leave Australia to face economic coercion from Beijing.
