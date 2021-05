US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban

Following Beijing’s ban on a range of Australian products, the US has been steadily ‘backfilling’ the void left by its ally

Political observers say the US will prioritise its own economic needs ahead of its allies, including Australia, despite close tie

Published: 5:00am, 19 May, 2021US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: APUS exports to China of wine, cotton, log timber and wood have increased over the past year amid a block by Beijing on the same products from Australia, trade data shows.Exports of American coal have also risen since February after Australian shipments of the raw material were banned in October last year.According to some analysts, the trade data suggests the United States is prioritising its own economic interests over its ally’s, despite a promise from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that Washington would not leave Australia to face economic coercion from Beijing.Source: