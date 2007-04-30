What's new

US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,017
-1
7,646
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
US exports to China grow at ‘expense’ of Australia after Beijing’s trade ban
  • Following Beijing’s ban on a range of Australian products, the US has been steadily ‘backfilling’ the void left by its ally
  • Political observers say the US will prioritise its own economic needs ahead of its allies, including Australia, despite close tie
Su-Lin Tan
Published: 5:00am, 19 May, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will not desert Australia in its dispute with China. Photo: AP

US exports to China of wine, cotton, log timber and wood have increased over the past year amid a block by Beijing on the same products from Australia, trade data shows.

Exports of American coal have also risen since February after Australian shipments of the raw material were banned in October last year.

According to some analysts, the trade data suggests the United States is prioritising its own economic interests over its ally’s, despite a promise from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that Washington would not leave Australia to face economic coercion from Beijing.

Source:
www.scmp.com

After China’s ban on some Australian products, US fills void left by its ally

Following Beijing’s ban on a range of Australian products last year, the US has been steadily ‘backfilling’ the void left by its ally, trade data shows.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Keysersoze
U.S. report on Chinese developments
Replies
9
Views
5K
tranquilium
tranquilium

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom