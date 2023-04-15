US Expert warns that the 'window' to stop China is 'closing very fast'

Yankees are really sick to the soul, they are obsessed that they own the whole world, and other countries esp like non-white China doesnt have the right to develop itself to become an advanced nation. Such hypocrites, its perfectly ok for US to sanction Chinese companies and gov officials every day, and even ordered to kidnap Huawei CFO like a Mafia does. But, when China sanctions few American officials for damaging Chinese interests, then these losers just cry baby, how can China has the right to sanction Americans ? Lol.