What's new

Featured US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

A

Azure

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2020
104
0
153
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty




WASHINGTON: The US said it formally left the Open Skies defence treaty on Sunday, one of several international agreements Washington has exited under President Donald Trump.

Open Skies was agreed just after the Cold War to allow signatories to avoid nasty surprises or unfounded suspicions by monitoring rival militaries. But Trump said in May that Moscow had not stuck to its commitments under the pact, which was designed to improve confidence between the superpowers.

"The US withdrawal took effect on November 22, 2020, and the United States is no longer a State Party to the Treaty on Open Skies," the US State Department said in a statement Sunday. The treaty was signed in 1992 and came into force in 2002, allowing 35 signatory countries, including the United States and Russia, to fly unarmed surveillance flights over each other's territory.

Moscow and Washington had often accused each other of breaching its terms, and in May the Trump administration said it gave the required six-month notice to leave the treaty.

The United States under Trump has also pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the Paris accord against climate change.

President-elect Joe Biden, who assumes the Oval Office in January, has vowed that the US would rejoin on his first day in the White House.

www.brecorder.com

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

WASHINGTON: The US said it formally left the Open Skies defence treaty on Sunday, one of several international...
www.brecorder.com
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
142
0
292
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
US is like a spoiled child lately, ever since things are not going their way.
As John Dalberg said "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely"
b8c62f387b3c68a429cdc3b3d3cf0e5e.jpg
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,658
3
3,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I bet the likes of CNN, BBC, CNBC, FOX, SKY and Al-Jazeera wouldn't ever bother to tell that america is forcing Europe to share all their intel, since Europe doesn't want to abandon the Open Skies treaty with Russia.

One thing is for certain, Russia will not permit any European flights, if the Europeans submit to the pathetic american demands.

The zionist owned slave state, that is america, is now showing its full true colors by abandoning one treaty after the next. This is a clear indication that the zionist owned slave states in the West (america, britain, france, netherlands, australia, canada, demark and etc) are being prepared to set the stage for a full blown, open war with Russia and China.

Anyone dumb or naive enough to think otherwise, ought to move residence to neverland ranch!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom