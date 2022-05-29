What's new

US excluding Taiwan from Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

US excluding Taiwan from Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

  • After underscoring Taiwan’s role in the region earlier this month, the US finally decided not to include the island in the framework
  • The decision highlights inconsistencies in the US’ policy in the region and its commitment to helping Taiwan expand its manoeuvring space



Published: 2:30pm, 29 May, 2022

The United States has a considerable gap to make up in Asia as China has gained an advantage with its level of economic engagement. The Biden administration has continued to talk the talk but not walk the walk with its failure to include Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan elaborated on the decision by reiterating Washington’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Taiwan but “on a bilateral basis”. In doing so, the US is trying to avoid further antagonising China while reassuring Beijing about Washington’s commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

The US is sending mixed messages about its relationship with Taiwan, though. On May 5, Washington underscored that Taiwan is “a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific” and that both sides “have deep and growing commercial, financial and trade ties”. As Taiwan lacks a strong foothold in many international institutions, Washington’s decision to leave the island out only further curbs its institutional engagement.

Being economically intertwined with like-minded countries in the region would not only help expand Taiwan’s economic ties but also enhance regional powers’ motivation to support the island. Hence, the US sidelining of Taiwan will raise questions about Washington’s commitment to helping Taiwan expand its manoeuvring space and to “encourage Taiwan’s meaningful participation in organisations where its membership is not possible”, in the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US decision to exclude Taiwan could represent a victory for China, which has stepped up its military and economic coercion against the island. A Global Times report on May 19 characterised US lawmakers’ proposal to include Taiwan in the deal as cooperation with the US government’s playing of the “Taiwan card”. China could take advantage of Biden’s concession and increase its economic measures against Taiwan in the coming years.

The US has embraced a policy of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to Taiwan. Closing the door on Taiwan’s inclusion in the IPEF is likely to adversely affect US-Taiwan ties. Additionally, the US move reveals a lack of consistency in its policy of bolstering collective resilience against economic coercion and has made the likelihood of Taiwan’s participation in Biden’s Asian economic initiative at a future date more unlikely.

www.scmp.com

US excluding Taiwan from Indo-Pacific pact sends mixed message

After underscoring Taiwan’s role in the region earlier this month, the US finally decided not to include the island in the framework. The decision highlights inconsistencies in the US’ policy in the region and its commitment to helping Taiwan expand its manoeuvring space.
www.scmp.com
 

