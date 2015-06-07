What's new

US ‘excited to work’ with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,441
0
6,003
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
The United States has said it is "excited" to work with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), terming Bangladesh a huge country with incredible opportunities.

US South and Central Asia Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone and US Deputy Chief of Mission in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner shared their views focusing on the IPS at a webinar on Tuesday evening.

"Bangladesh is a success story (on many fronts). We’re very grateful for Bangladesh's commitment," said Stone.

They said the US will continue to partner with Bangladesh as the country has an essential role to play.

"We are very excited about working with Bangladesh under the auspices of IPS and also in terms of our bilateral relationship," Wagner said adding that opportunities are incredible in Bangladesh.

They explained why Bangladesh is important and mentioned its strategic location, it's over 160 million people and market.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will effectively remain engaged in any future 'Indo-Pacific Alliance' for its economic aspects.

"We're sure we'll be effectively engaged in any future Indo-Pacific Alliance if it's found to be purely economic in nature," he said adding that Bangladesh has already joined China's BRI.

Asked whether the IPS is an initiative to contain any other country, the US officials ruled out such perception.

In December last year, the United States said they have no issue with Bangladesh in improving relations with other countries mentioning that its IPS is not a direct counter to China or China's BRI (Belt and Road Initiative).

"We expect Bangladesh will have good relations with its neighbours and we've no issue with Bangladesh in improving relations with other countries," said US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall G. Schriver.

The US said IPS is a free, open and inclusive vision, and they seek "stronger" defence relationship and closer partnership with Bangladesh.

In November 2017, US President Donald Trump outlined a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific in which all countries prosper alongside as sovereign, independent states.

This vision is based on values that have underpinned peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific for generations, according to the US government.

It said free, fair, and reciprocal trade, open investment environments, good governance, and freedom of the seas are goals shared by all who wish to prosper in a free and open future.

Both Stone and Wagner at the webinar laid emphasis on broader partnership and promoting economic prosperity.

They also put importance on people to people relations saying investment needs to be made in this regard.

The US officials expressed optimism that the goals for deeper partnership will be turned into reality.

On the Rohingya issue, the US officials laid emphasis on a "durable solution" to the Rohingya crisis saying the Rohingya people deserve return to their home in Rakhine.

They said the US is absolutely committed to a solution to the Rohingya crisis and emphasised creating a conducive environment for their safe, sustainable, voluntary and dignified repatriation.

Bangladesh has provided temporary shelter to over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district.

unb.com.bd

US "excited to work" with Bangladesh under IPS

The United States has said it is "excited" to work with Ba...
unb.com.bd unb.com.bd
www.thedailystar.net

US ‘excited to work’ with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy

The United States has said it is “excited” to work with Bangladesh under the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), terming Bangladesh a country with incredible opportunities.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Homo Sapiens ‘Exciting time for increasing already-strong US-Bangladesh trade and investment ties’ Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
Homo Sapiens We're excited to expand beyond Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 12
dray Huge excitement in Bangladesh for PM Modi's visit! Bangladesh Defence Forum 134
AsianLion Video: Indian Army shelling LOC in excitement, when Pak Army start shelling "O Bhago Bhago..Run Run" Pakistan Army 56
CrazyZ Team of Dirilis Ertugrul excited over overwhelming response in Pakistan Social & Current Events 97
Hamartia Antidote “A lot of exciting news”: Elon Musk reveals just how far ahead of the game Tesla is now Americas 5
Bagheera Is such worldwide paranoia/excitement over any issue unprecedented in modern history? World Affairs 4
B ‘Exciting time for increasing already-strong US-BD trade and investment ties’ Says top US diplomat Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
A Why India is so excited over Maulana's Islamabad March? Strategic & Foreign Affairs 28
GS Zhou India media tests drive the China SAIC cars and feel excited on the Chinese vehicles Central & South Asia 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top