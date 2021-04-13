US, Europe holding back critical raw material needed for Covid vaccine production: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that vaccine production in India has been impacted as Europe and the US have halted the export of critical raw material.

HIGHLIGHTS

Serum Institute is producing 6-6.5 crore doses of Covishield each month

SII not looking to import raw material from China given quality issues: Adar Poonawalla

SII has accepted Centre's request to maintain the current price of vaccines: Poonawalla

'SII aims to produce 10-11 crore doses each month'

'Working with govt to take care of Indians first'