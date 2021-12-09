What's new

US envoy to visit UAE, Turkey, Egypt to discuss Ethiopia conflict -State Dept

WASHINGTON : U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will depart on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt to discuss international support for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

The United States has repeatedly called on parties to the conflict immediately to end hostilities, but fighting has continued between the Ethiopian government and rebel groups, primarily the Tigray People's Liberation Army.
Who is backing who is the question.. This is another Turkey vs Egypt/UAE proxy competition.. TURKEY is behind the government while Egypt and UAE the tigray rebels
 
