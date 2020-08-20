US envoy lauds Pakistan role for regional peace



Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on his farewell visit. — APP



ISLAMABAD: Top US diplomat in Islamabad Paul Jones on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.



​

“Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit today,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



Amb Jones held temporary ambassadorial charge for two years. The US government has not even appointed a full time ambassador to Afghanistan either, where a chargé d’affaires is leading the embassy in Kabul.



“COAS thanked ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan,” ISPR said.



“Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” it added.