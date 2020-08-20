/ Register

  Thursday, August 20, 2020

US envoy lauds Pakistan role for regional peace

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Ivan, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:32 AM.

  Aug 20, 2020 at 11:32 AM #1
    Ivan

    Ivan

    The Newspaper's Staff Reporter |Updated 20 Aug 2020

    [​IMG]
    Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on his farewell visit. — APP

    ISLAMABAD: Top US diplomat in Islamabad Paul Jones on Wednesday paid a farewell call on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

    Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit today,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

    Amb Jones held temporary ambassadorial charge for two years. The US government has not even appointed a full time ambassador to Afghanistan either, where a chargé d’affaires is leading the embassy in Kabul.

    “COAS thanked ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan,” ISPR said.

    Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace & reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” it added.
     
  Aug 20, 2020 at 11:37 AM #2
    Sheikh Rauf

    Sheikh Rauf

    its a message that if you want to have good relationship with SA you need to talk to us, politics is not for public it is for manipulators or who ever have leverage.
    I hope Pakistan will take a firm position despite the pressure we have.
     
