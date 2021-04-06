US envoy Kerry heads to India, Bangladesh for climate talks, skips Pakistan

NEW DELHI: US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming.However, the US envoy is not scheduled to hold talks with Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.Biden ignored Pakistan at his government's first summit on climate change to be held on April 22 and 23. The US president has invited 40 heads of state and government, including leaders of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan – from the South Asian region.According to a White House announcement on Friday, the virtual summit would be addressed by leaders of Russia, China, Argentina, Australia, France, Indonesia, Germany, Israel, Canada, Japan, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Denmark, Colombia, Congo, Chile, Jamaica and other countries.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world's third-biggest carbon emitter, to a net-zero emissions target by 2050.