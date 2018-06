Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on July 27, 2010. (Avi Ohayon/GPO/Flash90)





The two leaders are reported to have last spoken in July 2017 as The US envoy for Israeli-Palestinian peace on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting the previous day with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, ahead of his visit to the region to promote the American proposal.“Happy to see King Abdullah and Prime Minister Netanyahu resuming meetings with regard to key issues. Very important to both countries and to the entire region,” Jason Greenblatt tweeted.Greenblatt and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, are set to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Israel this week ahead of the expected unveiling of Trump’s plan to broker Mideast peace.Netanyahu traveled Monday to Amman to meet with Abdullah for their first publicly confirmed meeting in four years.“The king and the prime minister discussed regional developments and advancing the peace process and bilateral relations. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to maintaining the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.The rare meeting came after months of strained ties between Jerusalem and Amman over the killing of two Jordanians by an Israeli embassy guard.The two leaders are reported to have last spoken in July 2017 as Netanyahu sought Abdullah’s help in calming protests over metal detectors placed on the Temple Mount.

US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt attends a press conference regarding the water agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority on July 13, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90)