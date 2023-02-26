US Energy Department concludes that Covid pandemic likely arose from Chinese lab leak

we all know it in the epidemiology, Unfortunately these Xi madarchods have doubled down and prevented more study into the actual transmission vectors and carriers in the natural world.thousands of papers we had access to from their own scientists have disappeared on coronaviruses; we cannot even collaborate on any thing with them as as per my colleagues the Xi chod censors have clamped down hard on any research which will be in secret and never shared.I fear we will get same and more deadly one coming out in 25years from now from the same region and we will not know until it is already out in the world deliberately by these lying people in CCP.