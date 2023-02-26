What's new

US Energy Department concludes that Covid pandemic likely arose from Chinese lab leak

U

uhuru

FULL MEMBER
Aug 30, 2021
145
0
73
Country
Tanzania, United Republic Of
Location
Tanzania, United Republic Of
F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629843506876370945

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629843744408076288

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629844093218988034

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629844245287780352
Click to expand...

we all know it in the epidemiology, Unfortunately these Xi madarchods have doubled down and prevented more study into the actual transmission vectors and carriers in the natural world.

thousands of papers we had access to from their own scientists have disappeared on coronaviruses; we cannot even collaborate on any thing with them as as per my colleagues the Xi chod censors have clamped down hard on any research which will be in secret and never shared.

I fear we will get same and more deadly one coming out in 25years from now from the same region and we will not know until it is already out in the world deliberately by these lying people in CCP.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Leaked From Lab in China, US Senate GOP Report Says
Replies
7
Views
178
Menthol
Menthol
W
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
zectech
zectech
Nan Yang
Fury as The Lancet sensationally claims Covid may have leaked from an AMERICAN lab
Replies
4
Views
628
mili
M
F-22Raptor
The US Keeps Offering China Its Covid Vaccines. China Keeps Saying No
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Chinese students study overseas options as Covid controls come down
Replies
0
Views
133
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom