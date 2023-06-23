সেন্টমার্টিন ইস্যুতে মার্কিন দূতাবাস: বাংলাদেশের সার্বভৌমত্বকে সম্মান করে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র​

US Embassy in St. Martin Issue: US respects Bangladesh's sovereignty

: হঠাৎ করেই আলোচনায় এসে গেছে প্রবাল দ্বীপ সেন্টমার্টিন। খোদ প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা গণভবনে বুধবারের সংবাদ সম্মেলনে বলেছেন, সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপ কাউকে লিজ দিলে ক্ষমতায় থাকতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই। কিন্তু আমি জাতির জনক বঙ্গবন্ধুর কন্যা। আমার দ্বারা সেটা সম্ভব না। দেশের কোনো সম্পদ কারো কাছে বিক্রি করে ক্ষমতায় আসতে চাই না।এর আগে গত ১৯ জুন জাতীয় সংসদে প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটের ওপর সাধারণ আলোচনায় জাতীয় সমাজতান্ত্রিক দলের (জাসদ) সভাপতি হাসানুল হক ইনু বলেন, আমাদের এখন ভাবার সময় এসেছে আমেরিকার হঠাৎ এই অতি উৎসাহের হেতু কী? গণতন্ত্র নাকি সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপ!ইনুর আগে জাতীয় সংসদেই দ্বীপের প্রসঙ্গ টানেন বাংলাদেশের ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির সভাপতি রাশেদ খান মেনন। তিনি বলেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের নতুন ভিসা নীতিকে ক্ষমতার পালাবদলের কৌশলের অংশ। তারা সেন্টমার্টিন চায়, কোয়াডে (কোয়াড্রিলেটারাল সিকিউরিটি ডায়ালগ) বাংলাদেশকে চায়।দুই বামনেতার পর দ্বীপ ইস্যুর অবতারণা করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। তিনি যদিও যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের নাম উচ্চারণ করেননি, তবুও মার্কিন দূতাবাস এই ইস্যুতে তাদের অবস্থান তুলে ধরেছে। ঢাকায় মার্কিন দূতাবাসের মুখপাত্র ব্রায়ান শিলার বলেছেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সেন্টমার্টিনসহ বাংলাদেশের কোনো ভূখণ্ড দাবি করেনি। সূত্র: যুগান্তরএদিকে মানবজমিনের সিনিয়র রিপোর্টার তারিক চয়ন তার প্রতিবেদনে জানান, মেননের ওই বক্তব্যের পর ঢাকাস্থ মার্কিন দূতাবাস জানিয়েছিল, বাংলাদেশের কোনো ভূখণ্ডের ওপরই কোনো দাবি করেনি যুক্তরাষ্ট্র। এমন প্রতিক্রিয়ার পর প্রধানমন্ত্রী নিজেই ফের বিষয়টির অবতারণা করলে ঢাকাস্থ মার্কিন দূতাবাসের মুখপাত্র ব্রায়ান শিলার নিজ দেশের আগের অবস্থান ধরে রেখে একই ধরনের প্রতিক্রিয়া ব্যক্ত করেছেন।তিনি বলেছেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র এবং বাংলাদেশ শক্তিশালী এবং সহযোগিতামূলক অংশীদারিত্ব বজায় রাখে। আমরা বাংলাদেশের সার্বভৌমত্বকে সম্মান করি। দেশটির কোনো ভূখণ্ডের ওপর আমরা কোনো দাবি করিনি।নয়াদিগন্তের রিপোর্টে বলা হয়, মুখপাত্র আরো বলেন, অবাধ, মুক্ত, উন্নত ও নিরাপদ ইন্দো-প্যাসিফিক অঞ্চল নিশ্চিতে বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে আমাদের অংশীদারিত্বকে আমরা মূল্য দিই। অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনসহ গণতন্ত্রের প্রচারে একসঙ্গে কাজ করার মাধ্যমে আমাদের সম্পর্ককে জোরদার করার চেষ্টা করি।Google translationSaleh Biplab:Suddenly the coral island of St. Martin is in the news. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself said in a press conference at Ganobhaban on Wednesday that there is no problem in staying in power if Saint Martin Island is leased to someone. But I am the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu. It is not possible for me. I do not want to come to power by selling any wealth of the country to anyone.Before this, in the general discussion on the proposed budget in the National Parliament on June 19, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) Hasanul Haque Inu said that it is time for us to think about the reason for America's sudden over-enthusiasm. Democracy or Saint Martin Island!Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon raised the issue of the island in the National Parliament before Inu. He said the US's new visa policy is part of a power-shifting strategy. They want Saint Martin, they want Bangladesh in the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).After two leftist leaders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came up with the island issue. Although she did not mention the name of the US, the US Embassy has expressed its position on the issue. Brian Schiller, the spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka, said that the US has not claimed any territory of Bangladesh, including St. Martin. Source: JugantarMeanwhile, senior human rights reporter Tariq Chayan said in his report that after Menon's speech, the US Embassy in Dhaka said that the US has not made any claim on any territory of Bangladesh. After such a reaction, when the Prime Minister herself came up with the issue again, the spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka, Brian Schiller, maintained his country's previous position and expressed a similar reaction.The United States and Bangladesh maintain a strong and cooperative partnership, he said. We respect the sovereignty of Bangladesh. We have no claim on any territory of the country.According to Nayadiganta report, the spokesperson also said, "We value our partnership with Bangladesh to ensure a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region." We seek to strengthen our relationship by working together to promote democracy, including free and fair elections.