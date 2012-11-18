What's new

US election: Vietnamese-Americans prefer Trump to Biden — and the president has fans in Vietnam too

Uguduwa

Uguduwa

President Donald TRUMP may have stirred up culture wars that target a range of minority groups in the United States, but Vietnamese-Americans are more likely than other Asian-Americans to vote for him in the November election.
A survey – the results of which were released last month – of nearly 1,600 Asian-Americans by the advocacy groups APIAVote, AAPI Data and Asian Americans Advancing Justice, found that 48 per cent of Vietnamese-Americans favoured Trump, versus 36 per cent who supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Other Asian-American voters – including those of Chinese, Indian, Korean, Japanese and Filipino descent – preferred Biden to Trump by a margin of 54 per cent to 30 per cent.

www.scmp.com

Why are Vietnamese big fans of Trump – both in the US and in Vietnam?

Vietnamese-Americans are more likely than other Asian voters to pick Trump, a new survey has found. And the American president is popular in Vietnam too, with Trump fan pages boasting thousands of followers on Facebook.
