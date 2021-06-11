US Economy, Stock market, Federal Treasury market will collapse during Biden Regime
US economy is in big trouble, unsustainable. We will witness a landslide during Biden Regime.
Welcome back Mr. Orange
While, base on my limited history knowledge, US and the West in general will recall Mr. Hitler. The extreme/ultra-right wing will sweep the land from the Baltic Sea coast to the East Pacific.
Those hypocritical liberals will run like flies, be it Obama, Hilary, or Biden. They have zero chance to survive, they will be politically/socially zombies.
Let's embrace the future, the unknown deep water.
Winter is coming.
US economy is in big trouble, unsustainable. We will witness a landslide during Biden Regime.
Welcome back Mr. Orange
While, base on my limited history knowledge, US and the West in general will recall Mr. Hitler. The extreme/ultra-right wing will sweep the land from the Baltic Sea coast to the East Pacific.
Those hypocritical liberals will run like flies, be it Obama, Hilary, or Biden. They have zero chance to survive, they will be politically/socially zombies.
Let's embrace the future, the unknown deep water.
Winter is coming.