What's new

US Economy, Stock market, Federal Treasury market will collapse during Biden Regime

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,472
0
12,912
Country
China
Location
United States
US Economy, Stock market, Federal Treasury market will collapse during Biden Regime

US economy is in big trouble, unsustainable. We will witness a landslide during Biden Regime.

Welcome back Mr. Orange

While, base on my limited history knowledge, US and the West in general will recall Mr. Hitler. The extreme/ultra-right wing will sweep the land from the Baltic Sea coast to the East Pacific.

Those hypocritical liberals will run like flies, be it Obama, Hilary, or Biden. They have zero chance to survive, they will be politically/socially zombies.

Let's embrace the future, the unknown deep water.

Winter is coming.

1623392979137.png


1623393390591.png
 
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
589
0
165
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
US Economy, Stock market, Federal Treasury market will collapse during Biden Regime

US economy is in big trouble, unsustainable. We will witness a landslide during Biden Regime.

Welcome back Mr. Orange

While, base on my limited history knowledge, US and the West in general will recall Mr. Hitler. The extreme/ultra-right wing will sweep the land from the Baltic Sea coast to the East Pacific.

Those hypocritical liberals will run like flies, be it Obama, Hilary, or Biden. They have zero chance to survive, they will be politically/socially zombies.

Let's embrace the future, the unknown deep water.

Winter is coming.

View attachment 752321

View attachment 752322
Click to expand...
I gotta smoke what he’s smoking
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom