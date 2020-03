Government data out Friday indicated that the US economy added jobs at a faster than expected pace in February, offering an upbeat snapshot of the labor market at a time when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread from China to the US and dozens of other countries The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 273,000 nonfarm payrolls were created last month, the same as the January number — which was revised up from 225,000 — and higher than economist forecasts for 175,000. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5%, its lowest level in half a century.