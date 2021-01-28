US economy grows 4% in Q4; overall GDP at $21.5 trillion

F-22Raptor said: For the full year the economy shrank, but it’s recovered almost all of its losses. The US economy is at $21.5T after Q4. I expect the US economy will grow very well this year, especially if it passes another $2T in stimulus. Click to expand...

It looks like Q4 annualized GDP is 21.5 trillion, but actual full-year 2020 GDP is 20.93. So actual GDP is still 600 billion below full-year 2019.China's full-year GDP is 15.6 trillion or 75% of US GDP. This is notable because the last two economic competitors of the US, the Soviet Union and Japan, failed to reach this level. The Soviets peaked in 1971 and Japan in 1989, both at around 71% of US, before declining. China has passed this threshold.