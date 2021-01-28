What's new

US economy grows 4% in Q4; overall GDP at $21.5 trillion

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,058
2
9,789
Country
United States
Location
United States
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 33.4 percent.

Current‑dollar GDP increased 6.0 percent at an annual rate, or $309.2 billion, in the fourth quarter to a level of $21.48 trillion. In the third quarter, GDP increased 38.3 percent, or $1.65 trillion (tables 1 and 3).

https://www.bea.gov/news/2021/gross-domestic-product-4th-quarter-and-year-2020-advance-estimate
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,332
-37
52,916
Country
China
Location
China
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,058
2
9,789
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,635
-1
11,002
Country
China
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
For the full year the economy shrank, but it’s recovered almost all of its losses. The US economy is at $21.5T after Q4. I expect the US economy will grow very well this year, especially if it passes another $2T in stimulus.
Click to expand...
debt debt debt
 
R

Ray02589

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 8, 2019
84
1
112
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
For the full year the economy shrank, but it’s recovered almost all of its losses. The US economy is at $21.5T after Q4. I expect the US economy will grow very well this year, especially if it passes another $2T in stimulus.
Click to expand...
It looks like Q4 annualized GDP is 21.5 trillion, but actual full-year 2020 GDP is 20.93. So actual GDP is still 600 billion below full-year 2019.

China's full-year GDP is 15.6 trillion or 75% of US GDP. This is notable because the last two economic competitors of the US, the Soviet Union and Japan, failed to reach this level. The Soviets peaked in 1971 and Japan in 1989, both at around 71% of US, before declining. China has passed this threshold.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,069
-12
7,636
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Ray02589 said:
It looks like Q4 annualized GDP is 21.5 trillion, but actual full-year 2020 GDP is 20.93. So actual GDP is still 600 billion below full-year 2019.

China's full-year GDP is 15.6 trillion or 75% of US GDP. This is notable because the last two economic competitors of the US, the Soviet Union and Japan, failed to reach this level. The Soviets peaked in 1971 and Japan in 1989, both at around 71% of US, before declining. China has passed this threshold.
Click to expand...
USSR and Japan had much less population than US. China has 4 times the population of US. It's not even close comparison.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom