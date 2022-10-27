US economy grows 2.6% in Q3; increases overall GDP to $25.66T

Gross Domestic Product, Third Quarter 2022 (Advance Estimate) | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP decreased 0.6 percent. The GDP estimate released today is based on...

(GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP decreased 0.6 percent.increased 6.7 percent at an annual rate, or $414.8 billion, in the third quarter to a level of $25.66 trillion. In the second quarter, GDP increased 8.5 percent, or $508.0 billion (tables 1 and 3).