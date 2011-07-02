US economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August; unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

I was pretty surprised when I saw this on the news this morning. I thought we were a failing state? Had no hope? Lost everything despite having the worst president in the history of the country with a population ravished by the coronavirus? lol. 14 million jobs in a month is pretty incredible considering all that is happening with the work environment etc.



But I think what this has done is forced a lot of businesses which have offices to reconsider their logistical plans for the future and even for start-ups in that maybe they don't need offices? The virus forcing those who can work from home to do so has made their company bosses realize that maybe this is the way of the future and that they don't need to lease office spaces or buildings etc. and can operate even more efficiently with their laptops at home. This seems to be the new norm and perhaps why we're also seeing this numbers in the middle of all this craziness.