US economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August; unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 6,266
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, the Labor Department reported Friday, as the economy continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
The jobless rate’s decline—it has dropped from near 15% in April at the beginning of the pandemic—put it below the peak of 10% during the 2007-2009 recession and is in line with unemployment seen in past major recessions.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/august-jobs-report-unemployment-rate-2020-11599166207
The jobless rate’s decline—it has dropped from near 15% in April at the beginning of the pandemic—put it below the peak of 10% during the 2007-2009 recession and is in line with unemployment seen in past major recessions.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/august-jobs-report-unemployment-rate-2020-11599166207