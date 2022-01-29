What's new

US East Coast hunkers down as 'bombogenesis' snowstorm hits

BBC

A plough clears snow in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 29, 2022.
IMAGE SOURCE, REUTERS
In New York City, work to clear the streets began as the storm arrived

The US East Coast is hunkering down as a major blizzard hits the region for the first time in four years.
The storm is forecast to stretch from the Carolinas to Maine, packing hurricane-force winds in coastal parts. Five states have declared emergencies.

Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, a city that is no stranger to snowfall, said the storm could be "historic".
More than two feet of snow could fall in New England. Weather officials also warn of flooding near the coast.
Over 5,000 US flights were cancelled between Friday and Sunday, according to FlightAware.
Forecasters say there is a chance the storm, known as a Nor'easter, will blanket the Boston area with up to 2ft (61cm) of snow.

The current record of 27.6in (70cm) within 24 hours was set in 2003.

Dangerous winds and heavy snow on the way from US Nor'easter

Experts say the storm will undergo bombogenesis, meaning that colder air is expected to mix with warmer sea air, leading to a swift drop in atmospheric pressure. The process leads to a so-called bomb cyclone.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," warned the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston.
"If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

The powerful storm began to hit the country's coast in the early hours of Saturday morning, with snowfall already blanketing a number of states.

Bryce Williams, a meteorologist based in Boston, told the New York Times the heaviest would hit there by Saturday evening before conditions clear up across the weekend.

"If you don't have to be out and about, we're trying to say: Stay home until Sunday," he told the newspaper.


Emergency service vehicles in Charlotte as snow falls in storm

Forecasters have warned the storm could bring 'historical snowfall'


A worker clears snow in Times Square
REUTERS
New York officials have told people to stay home and wait the storm out

Winds are expected to strengthen, possibly reaching hurricane-level speeds, according to the NWS and Accuweather. A blizzard warning has been issued throughout the north-east, the first time such an alert has been issued since 2018.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia declared states of emergency, telling residents to stay off the roads for their own safety.

75 million people are in the path of the storm, according to CBS News.

New York Mayor Eric Adams cancelled outdoor dining for Saturday, as well as vaccine appointments.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul suggested that residents stay home "with a six pack of beer and wait it out".

Florida is also expected to see some of its coldest temperatures in years, leading to iguanas - a cold-blooded lizard species - to become immobilised and fall out of trees.
 
