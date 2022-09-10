US eases Huawei curbs to counter China’s push on tech standards​

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is issuing a new rule authorising the sharing of certain ‘low-level’ technologies and software

The Chinese tech giant was put on a blacklist in 2019, but the move also led US firms to limit their participation in standards-related activities

@JEFF On smart phones it has followed and improved and reduced costs so in a sense also set trends. I recall before Apple there were other mobile phones so Apple did not invent they improved and did wonders with software and apps by doing an open sourcing which meant others could do the apps and be used by Apple phones. so let's face it calling Huawei a metoo is inaccurate. As for 5G Huawei has been more innovative to the point that the US government felt threatened and did all this foolishness. In fact the 5G the US has developed is not only less effective and more expensive it is actually has to be adjusted To ensure it does not interfere with aircraft near airports. I know this for a fact as we were given notice to take particular precautions by no less than FAA when landing and taking off in certain US airports

The US government is loosening restrictions on the sharing of technology with blacklisted firms, seeking to maintain America's lead in setting international standards as China closes the gap.The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security issued a rule authorising the release of certain technology and software when organisations deliberate and decide on standards, it said in a statement on Thursday.That should address questions over whether US firms need to secure licence before sharing "low-level" technology during such processes with sanctioned parties including Huawei Technologies Co., it said.

Redo H.
What happened to being them a national security threat?

Matthew C.
Apple makes smartphones. Huawei builds telecom networks and makes smartphones that rival Apple's. Huawei has also entered the EV industry and partnered with 32 carmakers for its Hicar Smart Connection Operating System. It has co-developed and launched half a dozen EVs so far with encouraging successes, but the Apple car is yet to be seen. So, which company do you think is more technologically advanced?

Jaye C.
Ain't that the truth!

Fernando G.
On smart phones it has followed and improved and reduced costs so in a sense also set trends. I recall before Apple there were other mobile phones so Apple did not invent they improved and did wonders with software and apps by doing an open sourcing which meant others could do the apps and be used by Apple phones. so let's face it calling Huawei a metoo is inaccurate. As for 5G Huawei has been more innovative to the point that the US government felt threatened and did all this foolishness. In fact the 5G the US has developed is not only less effective and more expensive it is actually has to be adjusted To ensure it does not interfere with aircraft near airports. I know this for a fact as we were given notice to take particular precautions...

Yau C.
Apple is trend setter! Huawei is technology setter. Core 5G is from Huawei and that's why it is being targeted by US. US should compete but not ban another competitor.