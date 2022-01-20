US drops charges against Gang Chen, MIT professor accused of lying about China ties

Department of Justice admits that it cannot prove its case, brought as part of its initiative to stop scientists from sharing sensitive technology with China

Chen expresses relief that the ordeal is over and thanks those who supported him during a ‘terrible year’

Gang Chen, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. MIT/Handout via Reuters

Chen’s research group had been accused of receiving US$19 million from Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen. Photo: Kyodo