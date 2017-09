Taliban commander among three militants killed in US drone strike on Pak-Afghan border



Taliban commander among three militants killed in US drone strike on Pak-Afghan border



By Mehdi Hussain Published: September 15, 2017109SHARESA file photo of a US drone. PHOTO: AFPPARACHINAR: At least three militants including their commander were killed in a US drone strike near the Pak-Afghan border on Friday.Maulana Muhibullah was killed along with other militants in the strike in the Charmanak area, linked to the Afghan district of Paktika.Political administration toldthat the drone had been flying over the agency since morning.“Two missiles were dropped on the home of Maulvi Mohibullah and three people have been killed,” Baseer Khan Wazir, the most senior administrator in Kurram, said.Locals also confirmed the death toll and the killing of the militant commander and his bodyguard. The bodies were charred beyond recognition.An official of the agency said that the house, which got completely destroyed after the attack, was being used by militants for the last few days.A spokesperson for the US-led international force in Kabul had no immediate information on the report but said he would look into it.Two Afghan Taliban sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mohib was affiliated with the Haqqani network. “He remained associated with the Haqqani network but wasn’t a prominent figure,” said one senior Taliban member.A second commander confirmed that Mohib was part of the Afghan Taliban: “We don’t differentiate the Haqqani network and Taliban. This is just a propaganda of the western media,” he said.Cross-border movement has been limited after drone attacks and border management measures. However, Kurram Agency still has areas used by militants due to non-fencing of the hill and heavily forested area.