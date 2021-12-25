What's new

US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
69,994
78
112,270
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

  • US Embassy in Islamabad says this donation should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter

BR
25 Dec 2021




The United States has donated additional 5 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan.

"This donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million," the US embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

“Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab," the statement quoted US Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler as saying.

"These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has administered 148,265,690 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet on Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre said that 1,336,509 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,125
-6
7,524
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thank you USA and Merry Christmas.

It's highly appreciative as it helps Pakistan a lot not just because of vaccinating people locally but also for those Pakistanis who want to travel abroad and have requirement to get some western vaccine. And ofcourse, the financial cost during this economic crises which Pakistan is facing currently. If each dose costs $10, 37 million free doses save $370 millions and at $15 each, it saves around $550 millions.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
69,994
78
112,270
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Vaccine Statistics:
Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:...................... 1,336,509
Total vaccine administered till now:........................................................ 148.265.690

2:58 AM · Dec 25, 2021
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2015
1,957
-3
1,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I wanted to get a Pfizer booster but hesitant now because of the heart inflammation threat. Has anyone taken Pfizer (any young adult)
 
