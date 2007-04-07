US-donated coast guard vessel arrives in Vietnam - VnExpress International A former U.S. vessel donated to Vietnam Coast Guard arrived in the country earlier this month, according to the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi. - VnExpress International

A former U.S. vessel donated to Vietnam Coast Guard arrived in the country earlier this month, according to the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.The CSB 8021 departs Apra Harbor, Guam, for its trip to Vietnam in June 2021. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.A Facebook post by the Embassy on Friday said the CSB 8021, formerly known as the USCGC John Midgett, along with its crew, have safely arrived in a Vietnam port, though the post did not specify when exactly."The U.S. government donated this ship to exemplify the strong maritime security cooperation between the two countries and to help ensure a rules-based order in the East Sea," the post read.The CSB 8021 is a high endurance cutter weighing over 3,000 tons and spans around 115 meters. It is equipped with numerous weapons and sensors, though most of the radar and weapon systems on it have been removed prior to the transfer to Vietnam, save for a 76 millimeter naval gun.