US Dollar touches highest level in history against Pakistani rupee

US dollar hits new high against rupee in intra-day trading KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar maintained its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee during intra-trading in the interbank market on Friday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – US Dollar has touched the highest level in history against Pakistani rupee after gaining 48 paisa to trade at Rs176.90.According to details, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is also witnessing fluctuation in rates during last working day of the week.Earlier, the greenback closed at Rs176.42 after strengthening by 94 paisa in interbank.