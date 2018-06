PKR should touch 125-130 by July end. Its clear that the way is being cleared to approach the IMF. Also oil price hike of RS 10 was due, Imagine the hike now after this devaluation. The more the care taker govt dithers from increasing the price, the more the fiscal deficit increases and more the pressure increases on the currency. Some very bad news lies in store for the aam awaam in the not so distant future.

