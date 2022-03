‘US does not know how far China will expand nuclear arsenal’

China boosting nuke stockpile to be on par with US, Russia, says ex-diplomat Jayant Prasad​

Jayant Prasad, who has served as member of UN Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters, was speaking at event hosted by Institute of Chinese Studies.

China boosting nuke stockpile to be on par with US, Russia, says ex-diplomat Jayant Prasad Jayant Prasad, who has served as member of UN Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters, was speaking at event hosted by Institute of Chinese Studies.

9 March, 2022 09:57 pm ISTChina is increasing its nuclear weapon stockpile and delivery systems rapidly with the goal to get strategically on a par with the US and Russia, veteran diplomat Jayant Prasad said Wednesday.Prasad, who has served as a member of the UN Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters as well as India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Algeria and Nepal, was speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS).“China is augmenting its nuclear weapon and delivery systems very rapidly… It is trying to become a strategic co-equal of the US and of Russia,” he said Prasad expressed concern over the possibility of China sharing nuclear material and technologies with Pakistan, and the fact that Beijing is building facilities on the Makran coast in Pakistan and the country’s naval bases, while also having a base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa.China has the third largest nuclear weapons stockpile after the US and Russia. It officially operates about 20 silos for the DF-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), but the discovery of a second missile field last July indicated it was making space for 230 new silos.“This effectively raises Chinese ICBM capacity — if all the silos are filled with ICBMs — more than 11-fold,” said Prasad.Last November, a US Defense Department report said China has plans to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the department projected in 2020.