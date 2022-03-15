What's new

US DOD wraps testing of prototype cannon-launched, hypersonic guided projectiles

The Defense Department has demonstrated record-setting hypersonic speeds for cannon-launched guided projectiles during recent tests in New Mexico and Utah, part of an applied research project exploring the potential for use by the Army of a medium-range railgun for air and missile defense. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems last week announced completion of what it called a "major test series" in collaboration with the Army and Navy on development of a gun-launched defensive projectile interceptor design.

The Defense Department has demonstrated record-setting hypersonic speeds for cannon-launched guided projectiles during recent tests in New Mexico and Utah, part of an applied research project exploring the potential for use by the Army of a medium-range railgun for air and missile defense.
