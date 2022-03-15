US DOD wraps testing of prototype cannon-launched, hypersonic guided projectiles

DOD wraps testing of prototype cannon-launched, hypersonic guided projectiles | InsideDefense.com The Defense Department has demonstrated record-setting hypersonic speeds for cannon-launched guided projectiles during recent tests in New Mexico and Utah, part of an applied research project exploring the potential for use by the Army of a medium-range railgun for air and missile defense.

