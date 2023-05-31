What's new

US DOD sees quantum tech 'approaching a tipping point,' proposes $475M acceleration plan

The Defense Department is proposing to launch a $475 million, five-year project in fiscal year 2024 to begin transitioning quantum technologies for military application to press the U.S. technological advantage against all competitors across a wide range of capabilities including precision strike, space, cyber and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The Office of the Secretary of Defense is proposing $75 million in FY-24 advanced technology development funding to launch the Quantum Transition Acceleration program -- and forecasted a need of $100...

The Defense Department is proposing to launch a $475 million, five-year project in fiscal year 2024 to begin transitioning quantum technologies for military application to press the U.S. technological advantage against all competitors across a wide range of capabilities including precision...
