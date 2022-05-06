What's new

US DoD reviewing more than 300 industry proposals that could tap $6B for Ukraine weapons

Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said the Defense Department hopes to spend $6 billion in emergency funding to procure new weapons that can be delivered directly to Ukraine, rather than transferred from U.S. stocks, and has received more than 300 proposals from defense contractors looking to do so. “I think the last few weeks have really highlighted the intensity of conventional conflicts now in the 21st century and the demand for munitions and weapons platforms,” he said at a Pentagon...

LaPlante reviewing more than 300 industry proposals that could tap $6B for Ukraine weapons | InsideDefense.com

Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said the Defense Department hopes to spend $6 billion in emergency funding to procure new weapons that can be delivered directly to Ukraine, rather than transferred from U.S. stocks, and has received more than 300 proposals from defense contractors...
