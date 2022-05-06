US DoD reviewing more than 300 industry proposals that could tap $6B for Ukraine weapons

LaPlante reviewing more than 300 industry proposals that could tap $6B for Ukraine weapons | InsideDefense.com Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said the Defense Department hopes to spend $6 billion in emergency funding to procure new weapons that can be delivered directly to Ukraine, rather than transferred from U.S. stocks, and has received more than 300 proposals from defense contractors...

