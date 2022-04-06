US DOD has new blueprint for domestic cruise missile defense system; eyes demo in FY-23

DOD has new blueprint for domestic cruise missile defense system; eyes demo in FY-23 | InsideDefense.com The Defense Department has identified a potential solution to protecting domestic airspace against new, long-range, conventional strike weapons designed to hobble critical domestic infrastructure -- and top brass are asking for $50 million above and beyond the Pentagon's fiscal year 2023 budget...

The Defense Department has identified a potential solution to protecting domestic airspace against new, long-range, conventional strike weapons designed to hobble critical domestic infrastructure -- and top brass are asking for $50 million above and beyond the Pentagon's fiscal year 2023 budget request for a Cruise Missile Defense-Homeland Kill Chain Demonstration. North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command and the Missile Defense Agency have drafted a blueprint for detecting and tracking cruise missiles to address what officials say is...